Rape survivor misses court date resulting to statement record failure in front of magistrate

The statement of the woman who was allegedly raped in a hostel at IIM Calcutta last week could not be recorded before a magistrate on Monday as she did not come to court. The procedure has now been scheduled for Tuesday.

The prosecution lawyer said the woman was traumatised. “She had been unconscious for eight hours and had been under deep trauma,” the lawyer told the court.

Police on Monday said the woman could not be contacted as her phone was switched off.

The lawyer for the accused second-year IIM student, Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, 26 — also known as Paramanand Jain — on Monday requested the court to seek a report from the police on public statements of the woman’s father.

On Saturday, a day after the alleged incident, the woman’s father had claimed before reporters that “nothing had happened”. His daughter had filed a rape complaint against Paramanand with Haridevpur police station on Friday night.

“We request that the court ask the police to submit a report on the statements of the woman’s father. His statements have created confusion,” Paramanand’s lawyer told the court on Monday.

The public prosecutor objected to the demand and said the accused did not have the right to know the process of investigation.

The woman, who was invited to the campus by the accused as a counsellor, was taken to Room 151 of the Lake View Hostel — which overlooks one of the campus water bodies — where she was offered pizza and water, allegedly laced with sedatives, and then allegedly raped.

The woman has told the police that she woke up several hours later and found herself in Paramanand’s bed. She stepped out of the hostel building and went to the police.

The cops arrested Paramanand around 12.15am on Saturday and charged him with rape.

The Alipore court remanded him in police custody till July 19.

Paramanand’s medico-legal test had been conducted, police sources said on Monday.

“We have not come across anything for which the accused would need counselling. Why the woman visited the hostel is still unclear. We are unable to reach her as her phone is switched off. We are trying to establish contact,” said a senior officer at Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar.

