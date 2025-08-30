HS OMR sheet of third semester exams to get uploaded after Puja vacation on website

Class XII students will be able to see scanned copies of OMR sheets of the third semester exams on the state higher secondary website after the Puja vacation.

The third semester exams are scheduled from September 8 to 22.

Council president Chiranjeeb Bhattacharjee said: “As the Puja vacation will start from September 25, the scanned images of OMR sheets will be uploaded after the vacation ends. The uploading will be completed before the publication of the results so that the candidates can have an independent scrutiny of the answer scripts. They will also be allowed to go through the model answers and send their responses.”

Metro reported on June 25 about the council’s decision to upload scanned copies of OMR sheets as part of an initiative to maintain transparency in the evaluation process.

The council split the Plus-II courses into four semesters last year. The first and second semesters are for the Class XI students and are conducted by the school. The third and fourth semesters are for Class XII students and are conducted by the council.

An official said they will upload the third semester results online. The fourth semester will be held in March.

Another official said once the exams end on September 22, they will start scanning all the scripts.

“We have to enhance the capacity of the council’s website so the scanned images can be uploaded. All these tasks cannot be completed by September 24. Puja vacation will start from September 25, and the council will reopen on October 7. The OMR sheets will be uploaded after that,” council secretary Priyadarshini Mallick said.

The candidates must submit their registration number and OTP (one-time password) to log in and view the scanned OMR sheets.