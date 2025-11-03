Howrah fan club of three decades rings in Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday at salon

A fan club brought in Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday on Sunday with a celebration at a member’s salon that boasts a wall dedicated to the superstar.

The King’s Club, established in 1995 soon after the release of the blockbuster Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, claims to be the oldest of its kind in the state.

“In the initial years, Shah Rukh’s manager would connect us on her phone and we got to wish him in chorus. That would be followed by a mangsho bhaat dinner for club members that we cooked ourselves. Between 2012 and 2019, we used to travel to Bombay to meet him on this day. After the pandemic, now we hold programmes locally to mark the day,” said Runa Sahai, who has met Shah Rukh 15

times.

The club had even organised a Durga puja in 2011, decking up the goddess in a sari in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) colours. “The next year, KKR won the IPL,” grinned club secretary Arnab Roy.

On Sunday, a cake had been ordered with pictures of the star down the years. “Anyone seeking a skin treatment today will get 60 per cent rebate,” smiled Reena Das, who owns the salon in Howrah Mandirtala where the event was held.

“All three of my salons have a Shah Rukh wall dotted with his pictures,” she said. The club is already planning for Shah Rukh’s 2026 release King, for which the title reveal took place on Sunday,

showcasing him as an

antagonist.

“We named ourselves The King’s Club and it is so exciting to have a film named exactly that. We will go all out to promote it,” Roy smiled.