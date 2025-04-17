Hope blooms in the darkest of times: The Easter message of renewal

Easter — a time of renewal, hope and joy. As the world awakens from its winter, the Easter story reminds us that there is a chance for new life and transformation even in darkness.

All over the world, people will celebrate Easter this spring, with Western Christian churches observing it on April 20 and Eastern Orthodox churches celebrating on May 2.

For many, Easter is a time for family gatherings, egg hunts and sweet treats. But beyond the festivities, the Easter narrative holds a powerful message. It is a story of love, sacrifice and redemption. The story of Jesus Christ, who gave his life for humanity, is a testament to the enduring power of selflessness and compassion.

The recent loss of my mother still weighs heavily on my heart but amidst the grief, the parallels between her passing and the resurrection of Jesus struck a chord within me. Just as Jesus’s death gave way to new life, my mother’s legacy continues to flourish, inspiring and guiding me and those who knew her.

This poignant moment underscored the true essence of Easter: a celebration that transcends festivity, speaking profoundly to the human experience and the complexities of life and death.

The devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar, Thailand and other

countries recently has left a trail of destruction and human suffering in its

wake.

Thousands of people have been affected, with many losing their homes, livelihoods and loved ones. The disaster has also severely impacted the region’s infrastructure, its roads, bridges and buildings, hindering rescue and relief efforts.

In the face of such overwhelming tragedy, the Easter message of hope and renewal provides solace and inspiration to those affected. Just as the resurrection of Jesus Christ symbolises the triumph of life over death and darkness, the resilience and determination of the people in these countries are a beacon of hope in the midst of despair.

We are inspired by examples of people coming together, sharing what little they have and working tirelessly to rebuild and restore their communities.

In this spirit of hope and resilience, we find the courage to face the challenges ahead, just as the spring flowers burst forth after a harsh winter, symbolising the eternal cycle of life, renewal and resurrection.

As we celebrate Easter this year, we are reminded that hope can bloom in the darkest of times.

The Easter message urges us to look beyond our struggles and tap into the strength of our resilience. It is a call to action — to spread love, kindness and compassion, just as Jesus did, and to embody the selflessness and generosity that defined his life.

This Easter, let us draw inspiration from the life of Jesus and the countless individuals who have found hope and renewal in his message.

As we share in the joy and festivities of the season, let us also remember the power of selflessness, love and redemption that defines the Easter spirit. May

this Easter bring you and your loved ones joy, peace and a renewed sense of purpose.

Fr Felix Raj, SJ, is vice-chancellor, St. Xavier's University, Kolkata