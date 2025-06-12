Holiday homework for parents too: Schools assign joint activities like walks, movies with kids

• Go for a night stroll with your child and see the lit-up buildings

• Read a story with your child

• Watch a movie with your child and make a scrapbook together

This summer, holiday homework is not just for students, but for parents too.

Several schools assigned work to students that required them to spend time with their parents.

Many parents are at a loss for how to keep their children engaged during the summer vacation and complain that the holidays are too long, principals said.

“We have given activities that parents can do with their kids that will help them connect with the children,” said Nupur Ghosh, vice principal, Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

The activities are mostly for children from Kindergarten to Class V, depending on their age.

Going out for a night stroll as a family is for students in Classes III, IV and V. For those in pre-primary classes, the school has asked the kids to have a parent or grandparent

tell them a story, or spend time with parents in the kitchen.

“But we doubt many parents take the time to do such activities with their children. Academic homework is done, but these aren’t,” said Ghosh.

For most parents, engaging their children is a huge task.

“They don’t know what to do or how to spend time with the children, and end up giving the mobile phone to them. The mobile then becomes the pacifier,” said Ghosh.

Working parents often enrol their kids in activities that keep them occupied without disrupting their own schedules.

But schools feel there is more need for family bonding.

At The Newtown School, parents have been asked to watch a movie with their children.

“After the movie, they are expected to make a scrapbook that will include a film review and pictures of them watching the film together,” said Satabdi Bhattacharjee, principal, The Newtown School.

At Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, parents have been asked to nurture a love for reading and motivate their children to cultivate a hobby, like painting, cooking, music, dance, gardening or photography.

“Set a dedicated time daily for reading. Let your child see you read books, newspapers or magazines. Children often emulate what they observe. Books will open up a new world, sharpen creativity and augment language skills,” said a notice from Lakshmipat Singhania Academy.

The school has asked parents to plan family visits to museums, parks or tourist spots. “These visits will help them appreciate local heritage,” the notice said.

In most cases, family visits end up at a mall.

“We deliberately discourage giving them projects because, in most cases, the children don’t do the work. If it is a scrapbook, at least parents and kids would spend time together,” said Bhattacharjee.