Higher secondary examinations in March, all books lost in fire at Narkeldanga

Chandni Khatoon was studying for her forthcoming Class XII board exams when she heard screams outside her home in Narkeldanga on Saturday night.

A few minutes later, all her books and examination documents, including the admit card she had brought from school earlier in the day, were reduced to ashes.

A fire destroyed more than 12 shanties on Canal West Road in Narkeldanga on Saturday night.

Chandni, the only one of the 11 siblings to reach the plus-II level, was in a state of shock over the loss of her books and exam documents, relatives said on Sunday. She has taken shelter at a relative’s home.

A student of Momin High School, an Urdu-medium institution in Narkeldanga affiliated to the Bengal board, Chandni is pursuing her plus-II course in humanities.

The girl said she was clueless about whether she could write the higher secondary exams, scheduled for March, as she had lost her books

and admit card.

“I kept the admit card and my books in a locker in our cupboard. I checked the locker this morning. Not a single book or document has survived the fire,” the daughter of a ragpicker told Metro on Sunday afternoon.

Five of Chandni’s siblings are married.

“My marriage has also been fixed. I agreed to the marriage on one condition — that I would be allowed to study after the marriage. I wanted to get a job after completing my studies and become financially independent. But now, after this fire, I am no longer sure whether I could continue my studies,” she said.

Chandni’s niece and nephew — 14 and 12 years old — have also lost their books in the fire, she said.

“My daughter went looking for her books when the fire broke out. But she could not enter the house. Everything has been destroyed. She went again after the fire was put out. All her books were gone,” Chandni’s mother said.

Chandni is not alone. Many other students in the neighbourhood face an uncertain future as their books and homes have been gutted.