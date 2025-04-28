Healing potion: How to manage your anger at workplace, keeping it stable and calm

Anger is a normal and fundamental human emotion. According to a study, healthy individuals get angry once or twice a week. However, excessive anger is abnormal and considered an unacceptable social behaviour.

Anger exists as a spectrum from normal emotion to a pathological state. Anger issues negatively impact personal and professional life. It is a feeling people experience when something unfair, painful or unfortunate happens.

The commonest trigger factor is frustration. Receiving a biopsy report confirming cancer does cause extreme anxiety and anger. When a person is insulted, cheated, deceived or mocked at anger is triggered. Even sudden financial losses or extreme grief can trigger anger.

Repeated episodes of anger isolate a person socially.

In the 1980s, the “angry young man” image portrayed by superstar Amitabh Bachchan took the nation by storm. In many of the films, anger resulted from injustice. The masses idolised the characters and felt that the anger was justified.

In psychiatric nosology, anger is not considered a distinct mental disorder. However, it can be associated with some psychiatric illness.

Certain common disorders like excessive anger, depression or impulsive aggression are seldom recognised by society as problems. They are passed off as normal. Anybody visiting a psychiatrist with such problems is considered mad or mentally deranged. However, such persons always benefit from treatment.

The diagnosis and treatment of mental disorders are as important as physical illness. Acceptance of these disorders by the family and friends is vital. Unfortunately, the social stigma still exists.

Normal anger is a natural emotional response to perceived threats, injustice or frustration. It is usually proportional to the situation, short-lived and expressed constructively. There is a thin line between normal and abnormal anger, which is largely dependent on interpretation.

Abnormal or pathological anger has some key indicators:

Intensity: Disproportionate rage over minor triggers.

Duration: Lasts longer than necessary, may linger for days.

Frequency: Occurs often and disrupts normal life.

Impairment: Affects work, relationships and health.

Loss of control: Inability to calm down or regulate emotions.

Pathological anger may manifest in many ways, along with personality or mood disorders.

Anger may sometimes be physical, leading to confrontation. Aggression is a type of behaviour that is likely to hurt the other person. There may be property damage, domestic violence, reckless driving and even accidents. Excessive anger leads to significant distress and impairment of daily life.

On many occasions, there may be an underlying cause.

In some cases, anger may be indirect. The person can conceal emotion but retain the anger. It can be expressed sarcastically. In certain situations, indirect anger may be dangerous and difficult to interpret. It can develop from extreme jealousy. Monetary success or the increasing popularity of a professional rival can result in indirect anger.

Non-performers may be envious of performers. Indirect anger is also called passive aggressiveness.

Various physical symptoms are associated with anger, like increased heart rate, sweating, hand tremors and negative feelings.

Various problems are associated with excessive anger. In the workplace, job instability can be a serious crisis. There can be frequent changes in jobs, thus limiting career prospects. Relationships with superiors, colleagues and clients can be affected. There is a rapid deterioration in performance.

Excessive chronic anger increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases and insomnia. It affects mental health and increases stress. The overall well-being of a person is severely affected.

Though anger may be justified on many occasions, it should be expressed constructively.

Anger management techniques can help individuals navigate workplace challenges. It is wise not to suppress anger but to express difficulties healthily without losing control.

It is best to seek the help of mental health professionals like psychologists and psychiatrists. Psychologists have qualifications in clinical psychology. They focus on identifying the problem along with counselling and therapy.

Psychiatrists are doctors who have postgraduate qualifications in the subject. They prescribe medications and perform various procedures as required.

Psychiatrists treat difficult mental health problems. Usually, the psychiatrists and psychologists work as a team.

There are various strategies to manage anger at the workplace. It is very important to recognise and acknowledge the problem rather than avoid it. Though self-assessment is important, the victim may not be able to identify the problem. It is always better to bail out a friend or colleague rather than ridicule the person.

Active help from family and friends is necessary.

Usually, various forms of therapy can be useful:

Behavioural therapy: The trigger factors of anger are identified, and thoughts reframed.

Anger Management programmes: Various forms of relaxation, meditation, better communication and impulse control mechanisms are taught.

Medications: Psychiatrists prescribe anti-psychotic drugs and mood stabilisers whenever necessary.

In the film Munnabhai MBBS, released in 2003, the dean of the medical college used to smile whenever he got angry. Some people do use humour to suppress anger. Treating anger clinically can significantly improve the quality of life and lead to a less stressful environment at home and the workplace.