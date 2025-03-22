Headed to Eden? What to watch out for, galleries to get boisterous with King Khan's presence

“Kay Kay Aaar” and “Virat Kohli” chants will reverberate across the Eden stands on Saturday. A certain Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to light up the galleries.

But many eyes will also be on the sky, hoping rain does not nix the blockbuster opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the eve of the match, the practice sessions of both teams were stalled midway by a spell of rain. The groundsmen were called in and the greens were covered soon.

Here’s what you need to know before stepping out for Eden on Saturday:

In between, there will be a ceremony featuring some of the familiar names in Bollywood.

But the one man likely to steal the show is an old Eden favourite — Shah Rukh Khan.

Don’t carry

Power bank, lighter, selfie stick, sharp objects, backpacks, bottles, umbrella, camera, outside food, helmets

Traffic curbs

From 4pm on Saturday till 1am on Sunday, the following roads will be closed to all types of vehicles

Parking of vehicles will be prohibited on both sides of the following roads as and when considered necessary

Metro

Metro Railway will run special trains for spectators returning home after the match. Two trains will leave Esplanade station on the north-south corridor (Blue Line) at 12.15am, said an official. “One train will go towards Dakshineswar and another towards New Garia,” he said.

Another train will leave Esplanade station of the East-West Metro (Green Line 2) at 12.15am. It will go to Howrah Maidan. The booking counters will open at the two Esplanade stations only, he said. “A surcharge of ₹10 per ticket will be levied in addition to the normal fare for these special services,” the official said.

Bus

The transport department has decided to run buses on 25 routes after the match. These buses will leave from Esplanade and ferry cricket buffs to different locations, including New Town, Thakurpukur, Dunlop, Ballygunge, Garia, Tollygunge, Kamalgazi and Mandirtala.

“State-run buses will be available on all the days when matches will be held Eden Gardens,” a senior officer of the transport department said.

“The fares will be in keeping with the existing ones.”

Weather

Expect a cloudy and breezy day. The Met office has predicted thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees, respectively.

“The timing of the rain cannot be predicted a day earlier. But there is a good chance of rain in the evening,” said a Met official.