He couldn’t swim: Kin files case against staff as boy from Burdwan drowns at Rabindra Sarobar

A teenager from Burdwan, who was visiting a relative at Ballygunge Place, drowned in a pool at Rabindra Sarobar on Sunday morning, police said.

Shivam Kumar Singh, 16, was pulled out of the water around 45 minutes after he went missing. By the time his body was found, his legs were entangled in water hyacinth, the police said. He was declared dead at MR Bangur Hospital.

Shivam had entered Rabindra Sarobar through the Public Swimming Pool, a facility created by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the custodian of the Sarobar, the cops said.

A case of causing death by negligence has been registered against “staff and security guards” of the pool, the police said. Sources said they are hired by the KMDA.

A security guard locks and unlocks the swimming pool gate each day, but no one is assigned to oversee the safety of swimmers, sources in the KMDA said.

Shivam and two of his friends, Abhishek and Nikhil, went to the Sarobar on Sunday morning. He had come to 2 Ballygunge Place from Burdwan on Saturday to collect some belongings and was supposed to return the next day, his family said.

An eyewitness said Nikhil was not a swimmer, and visitors to the lake told him not to enter the water. Shivam and Abhishek went in.

One of Shivam’s elder brothers said Shivam didn’t know how to swim either.

“One of the boys — Abhishek — was seen drowning. A swimmer nearby jumped in and managed to pull him out. Then we realised the other boy — Shivam — was missing. There were no lifeguards. He was found around 45 minutes later, but by then, it was too late,” said a morning walker.

Three clubs teach swimming at Rabindra Sarobar — the Calcutta Sports Association, Lake Friends, and the Indian Life Saving Society (ILSS). The same water body has been subdivided by these clubs, which built their premises around it. The Public Swimming Pool is also part of the water body.

There is another water body in the Sarobar that is used for rowing.

The KMDA security guard and Lake police station were alerted about the drowning, the police said.

“The duty officer and an assistant sub-inspector rushed to the swimming pool. The boy was unconscious when rescued with help from local people and KMDA staff. He was taken to MR Bangur Hospital, where he was declared dead,” said a senior officer from the South East Division of Kolkata Police.

Shivam’s father, Ashok Kumar Singh, travelled from Burdwan to the city on hearing of his son’s death.

“My son was a Class X student. He came to Calcutta yesterday to collect some belongings. I don’t know how this happened. He lived with me in Burdwan,” he said.

Shivam’s elder brother, who was present at MR Bangur Hospital, said: “He had gone to Rabindra Sarobar to play with some friends. He was supposed to return to Burdwan today.”

Safety lapses

Many alleged that the Public Swimming Pool lacked essential safety measures required to run a swimming pool.

A KMDA official said they have stipulated swimming hours and a gatekeeper. “The Public Swimming Pool is open to everyone, with designated swimming times.”

“Those who go there are expected to know how to swim. We don’t have lifeguards or life buoys there,” he said.

The youth’s death has raised multiple questions over the safety of swimmers and non-swimmers in an open lake where anyone can jump in. Regular swimmers at the lake said the presence of water hyacinth poses a danger to everyone.

“The plants should be removed regularly, but unfortunately, that doesn’t happen,” said a morning walker.

Three years ago, during rowing practice on the lake ahead of the inter-school regatta finals, two students drowned when a nor’wester with winds clocking 90kmph struck Calcutta.

Pushan Sadhukhan and Souradeep Chatterjee, who were students of South Point High School, were trained swimmers.