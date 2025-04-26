MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Haryana youth held for digital arrest fraud

Police identified the accused by his first name, Ankit, who is a resident of Hisar in Haryana

Our Special Correspondent Published 26.04.25, 07:40 AM
A youth from Haryana has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a fraud where he threatened a resident of Salt Lake with digital arrest and duped him out of 45 lakh.

"We have found him directly connected with the fraud," said an officer of Bidhannagar police.

The police said the complainant had received a call from an unknown number where the caller had introduced himself as a representative of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

“He was told his mobile number was used in illegal activities and that he had been put under digital arrest. The Salt Lake resident was threatened with physical arrest and made to transfer 45 lakh to settle the matter,” said an officer.

A complaint was lodged with Bidhannagar cyber police station.

Based on the investigation, the police conducted a raid in Hisar and arrested Ankit earlier this week.

He was brought to Calcutta on transit remand and was produced before the court in Bidhannagar on Friday.

The cops said they seized a few SIM cards and documents directly linked to the case from the arrested.

