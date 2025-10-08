Group assaults 21-year-old biker after two-wheeler crashes his bike creating collision

A 21-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by a group of men near his home on Kankulia Road when he raised his voice against another two-wheeler crashing into his bike and injuring him on Sunday.

According to police, Jayanta Sardar, a resident of Kankulia Road, filed a complaint on Monday alleging that he was beaten up while returning home on Sunday night after a bike hit his two-wheeler.

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to the complaint lodged by Sardar, he was close to his home when another bike crashed into his two-wheeler. He was flung off his bike and fell on the road and got injured. When he got back on his feet and protested, he was beaten up by a group of men,” an officer of Gariahat police station said.

Sardar is said to have told the police that the prime accused first left the spot and then called some of his friends. They allegedly also beat up Sardar’s cousin Anup Saha, who lives close by on Fern Road.

A case has been drawn up.

Police sources said footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area was being analysed to reconstruct the incident.

“We are also checking if the alleged attack was just an incident of road rage or if the accused knew the victim. We are trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack,” said an officer.

No one had been arrested till late on Tuesday.