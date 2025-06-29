Four youths arrested for murder of 45-year-old property dealer in Bihar's Nalanda

Four youths in their early 20s who had allegedly murdered a 45-year-old property dealer in Bihar’s Nalanda on June 19 were arrested from a hideout in Narendrapur, on the city’s southern fringes, late Friday following a coordinated raid by Kolkata Police and their counterparts from Bihar.

The four, all residents of Bihar, were arrested from a house in Narendrapur’s Ukhila, where they had been staying for the past few days with the help of an acquaintance who lives off Park Street, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four arrested include Mohammad Raja and Mohammad Imran of Nalanda. The other two, Mohammad Arangazeb and Mohammad Danish, are residents of Bihar Sharif, the police said.

Sources in Bihar Police said that on June 19, around 6pm, four youths arrived on two motorcycles, and two of them allegedly fired at Razi Ahmed Khan after intercepting him on National Highway 82, near Panhesa in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

Razi, who had stepped out with a friend, slumped and died on the spot, the police said. Officers said eight rounds were fired.

While the motive behind the murder is yet to be clarified, investigators said it could be a fallout of a dispute over a property that Razi was developing.

A case of murder under Section 103 of the BNS was registered at Nalanda police station, and a probe was initiated.

“While investigating the case, the team from Nalanda stumbled upon the phone number of one of the accused who had a Calcutta connection. The team reached Calcutta after it appeared that the person lived somewhere near Park Street and sought our help,” an officer of Park Street police station said.

“We tracked the man, a resident of Pemental Street, and he said one of the accused would visit him occasionally, but he had no clue about his whereabouts. The man admitted that the accused had used his documents to obtain a SIM card.”

Officers from Park Street police station tracked the number and found that the person using the SIM was in Narendrapur.

The joint team of Bihar and Kolkata Police left for Narendrapur. “The SIM card holder was in the Ukhila area. We assisted the team in reaching the house where the four were hiding,” an officer of Narendrapur police station said.