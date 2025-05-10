Four men arrested with cache of illegal arms by Bengal Special Task Force

The Bengal Special Task Force arrested four men from the interiors of Rajarhat and seized a cache of arms and ammunition, police said.

According to officers, the STF stopped a vehicle based on specific input that the four were transporting arms and ammunition in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One 7mm semi-automatic pistol, two single-shot pipe guns, 12 rounds of 7.65mm live ammunition, two rounds of 8mm live ammunition, and an XUV have been seized,” an officer of the Bengal STF said on Friday.

The arrests and seizures were made on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.

The arrests were made in East Beraberi, under the jurisdiction of Narayanpur police station.

The four arrested persons were identified as Linkon Hossain, 25, of Chinarpark; Bakibilla Gazi, 28, of Matia in North 24-Parganas; Faruk Sardar, 25, of Baguiati, and Rajib Molla, 24, of Madhyamgram.

“A specific case has been registered at Narayanpur police station under the

Arms Act. The purpose of their movement and the source of procurement of the firearms will be probed,” said a senior officer of the Bengal STF.

Sources in the police said the ongoing cross-border tension has prompted the security agencies to enhance security measures and intensify raids and checks.

“All inputs are being verified. We will probe into the source of these arms and ammunition, and also where the consignment was being transported to,” said an officer on the probe team.