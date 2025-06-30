Female teachers at undergraduate colleges flag about safety gaps, outsider access

Women teachers at undergraduate colleges across Bengal have raised serious concerns over campus security, saying politically connected individuals — often former students — continue to enter college premises unchecked, sometimes years after graduation.

Many of these individuals have no academic or administrative ties to the institutions but are known to wield influence due to their political affiliations.

Monojit Mishra, the 31-year-old key accused in the alleged gang rape of the 24-year-old student at South Calcutta Law College in Kasba on June 25, had graduated from the institution four years ago. The former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad leader, now a practising lawyer, was appointed as a casual staff member last year, allegedly on the recommendation of a Trinamool Congress MLA.

Two concerns that have emerged following the crime — unrestricted access for

politically affiliated outsiders and insufficient campus security — were echoed by women educators across Bengal’s colleges.

Not enough guards

At a college in Nadia, a teacher said she avoids staying late on campus and prefers moving in groups due to inadequate security.

“We have a fairly large campus, and just two security guards. There are CCTV

cameras. But it’s neither practical nor advisable to fill the campus with CCTVs,” she said.

Teachers of two colleges in the city said they felt threatened during exam invigilation, when students from other colleges arrive to write papers.

“At my college in south Calcutta, some of these students have targeted women invigilators — throwing paper chits at those who enforce exam rules strictly,” said a teacher.

South Calcutta Law College — where the student was allegedly gang-raped — has only one permanent security guard, who had reported sick on June 25, the day of the crime.

The college’s vice-principal, Nayna Chatterji, said on Friday that they have a severe shortage of permanent security personnel and rely on private guards working in shifts.

Teachers at other colleges said the atmosphere often felt eerie and unsafe on days when campuses were nearly empty.

“There was a day during the summer break when just three of us were in our large building. It was unsettling,” said one of the teachers.

Unrestricted entry

Many teachers said politically influential individuals — even those with no formal role in the college — frequently move in and out of campuses, unquestioned.

The teacher from the college in Nadia said, “While students are required to show ID cards, some known faces with political connections have uninhibited access and enter freely. No one dares to stop them.”

A teacher from a college on the northern fringes of Calcutta voiced a similar concern. “Security guards don’t check ID cards. Outsiders with political influence walk in and roam freely.”

A teacher in Birati and another in Kasba said they knew men who regularly entered the campus without being stopped, despite not being employees or students.

The problem isn’t just the lack of security guards — it’s that those with political backing know they won’t be challenged, said one of them.

Many teachers said the small number of security guards could be easily overpowered or intimidated into silence if an unruly mob, or individuals with political backing, tried to enter the campus.

Several teachers said that if political interference were removed, college authorities could enforce rules and restore a sense of safety.

In some institutions, heads of departments take internal precautions. A research scholar at a university in Midnapore said her department head ensures no woman is left alone in the building at the end of the day. “He always leaves after everyone else,” she said.

Funding for security

A senior official from the state higher education department said government-aided colleges can raise the issue of security staffing through their governing bodies, which are headed by local MLAs.

“If a principal flags the need for security personnel, the governing body can approve appointments using its own funds. If resources are insufficient, they can approach the department,” the official said. “We haven’t received any such requisitions in recent times,” the official added.

“We will extend support if asked. We don’t want college teachers to suffer because of inadequate security.”

Another department official said Jadavpur University recently sought funds to appoint more private security guards on campus.

JU proposed appointing 37 additional guards after education minister Bratya Basu was detained on campus by protesting ultra-Left students during a March 1 visit.

“The university’s request is under review,” the official said.

“For government-run colleges, the department directly allocates funds for hiring

security staff or meeting other needs,” the official added.