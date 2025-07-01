Ensure our safety, law students tell college: Cry for campus minus politics

Students of South Calcutta Law College, where the 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on June 25, demanded the end of political influence on the campus and the installation of CCTV cameras to ensure their safety.

The students went to their college on Monday to make their demands to vice-principal Nayna Chatterji and to attend classes. But they found that the college had been closed “indefinitely”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatterji did not take their calls, the students alleged.

“We are horrified at what has happened. As students, we are scared for our safety and security on the campus,” said fifth-year student Debdyuti Sengupta. “We came to the college to meet the vice-principal and place our demands before her. We want her to ensure an apolitical campus, install more CCTVs, and ensure our safety. But the vice-principal did not come to the college. We called her repeatedly, but she did not answer.”

The students also demanded the setting up of a democratic apolitical students’ council and the formation of a students’ safety committee.

The students had gathered in front of the college at 11am on Monday. They waited for vice-principal Chatterji till 2.30pm.

When Chatterji did not show up, they held a news conference at an under-construction building adjoining the college.

“As the head of the college, we look up to the vice-principal to ensure our safety and security. But she was not available. We are in the fifth year and will soon be graduating. But we are concerned about the future of our juniors. How will they study in a college that is so unsafe? Who will protect them after what happened to our fellow student on June 25?” said Rokeya Dasgupta, another fifth-year student.

Fourth-year student Zoya Sahil said the college only had two CCTV cameras at the gate, and more had been installed not by the authorities but by police — and three days after the heinous crime. “We want the college administration to be proactive. They should not wait for another tragedy to happen and must ensure the safety of the students,” said Sahil.

Many parents had accompanied the students to the college on Monday.

“I accompanied my daughter to the college because I am worried about her safety. As a mother, I can imagine the kind of pain the mother of the 24-year-old student must be going through. I am extremely disturbed. How could the college administration be so casual about the safety of their students? The administration has failed its students,” said Paramita Sinha Roy, a student’s mother.

The students alleged that classes are not held regularly at the college. “Classes are irregular and the college does not hold moot courts, which could give us practical experience,” said Sahil.

Calls and text messages to vice-principal Chatterji from Metro went unanswered on Monday.