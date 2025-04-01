E-rickshaw driver found dead in Eco Park stretch, two minors detained for inquiry

The body of an e-rickshaw driver was found in a deserted stretch close to Eco Park early on Monday, police said.

Two minors who were the last to hire the vehicle have been detained. They were spotted riding the e-rickshaw in CCTV footage, which helped the police zero in on them.

Susanta Ghosh

E-rickshaw driver Susanta Ghosh, a resident of Rajarhat, left home around 10.30pm on Sunday. His family told the police that he left, saying his vehicle had been pre-booked and that he would pick a passenger.

Ghosh did not return home.

Officers of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said they received information about an abandoned e-rickshaw and its driver lying next to the vehicle in a pool of blood on Street Number 529 off Nimbanani Park.

“Our officers rushed to the spot and took the man to a private hospital in Chinar Park, where he was declared dead. He had suffered multiple injuries and there was a huge blood loss,” said a senior officer of the Bidhannagar police.

Based on what Ghosh’s family members told the police, initially, a couple who reportedly borrowed money from him and were not returning the amount were detained.

However, after analysing the CCTV footage from the area where the e-rickshaw was found, the police stumbled upon footage showing two minors in the vehicle.

Ghosh’s family members could identify one of them, the police said.

“One of the family members said that the boy had come to the driver’s home on Saturday to book his vehicle for Sunday night,” an officer said.

The two have been detained. The couple who were detained earlier have been released.

“The minors have confessed their crime. The motive is still not clear,” said an officer.

The police said a blunt object was used to hit the victim on the head.

A few months ago, a young girl who had left home after a fight with her mother, was found raped and murdered in a deserted stretch in New Town.

Later, an e-rickshaw driver was arrested for the offense after a CCTV footage analysis.