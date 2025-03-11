MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Cyber fraud: Bidhannagar police set up recovery cell to help victims fallen in trap

The police said the main idea behind setting up the recovery cell was to analyse the modus operandi of such frauds and identify the deep pockets from where the proceeds of crime can be recovered

Our Special Correspondent Published 11.03.25, 07:03 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Bidhannagar police on Monday launched a cell for recovering money siphoned off in cyber crimes and returning it to victims.

The police said the main idea behind setting up the recovery cell was to analyse the modus operandi of such frauds and identify the deep pockets from where the proceeds of crime can be recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In case of a cyber crime, we request the victim to report it at the earliest. The faster a crime is reported, the higher the chances are to recover the money,” said Sonawane Kuldip Suresh, deputy commissioner, detective department of Bidhannagar police.

On Monday, the police handed over recovered money worth over 2 crore to various cyber crime victims from the Baguiati, Salt Lake, Rajarhat and New Town areas.

The police said they have arrested around 80 cyber fraudsters in the last four to five months.

“While analysing the cases, it has been found that elderly people are more vulnerable to cyber crimes,” said an officer.

The cops also said the pattern of cyber crime changes with the season. For example, false claims to disconnect the electricity line is a trick that fraudsters invariably use in the summer, while instances of online hotel booking fraud go up during vacations.

RELATED TOPICS

Economic Recovery Cyber Fraud Bidhannagar Police Victim Cyber Crime
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Poser for Muhammad Yunus govt as rape cry rips into Bangladesh ‘revolution’ drumroll

Several women’s rights activists from Bangladesh told this newspaper that while women had always been vulnerable in the country, the situation had never been 'as bad' since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster last August
Elon Musk.
Quote left Quote right

20 million people who are definitely dead marked as alive in the Social Security database

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT