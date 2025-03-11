Cyber fraud: Bidhannagar police set up recovery cell to help victims fallen in trap

Bidhannagar police on Monday launched a cell for recovering money siphoned off in cyber crimes and returning it to victims.

The police said the main idea behind setting up the recovery cell was to analyse the modus operandi of such frauds and identify the deep pockets from where the proceeds of crime can be recovered.

“In case of a cyber crime, we request the victim to report it at the earliest. The faster a crime is reported, the higher the chances are to recover the money,” said Sonawane Kuldip Suresh, deputy commissioner, detective department of Bidhannagar police.

On Monday, the police handed over recovered money worth over ₹2 crore to various cyber crime victims from the Baguiati, Salt Lake, Rajarhat and New Town areas.

The police said they have arrested around 80 cyber fraudsters in the last four to five months.

“While analysing the cases, it has been found that elderly people are more vulnerable to cyber crimes,” said an officer.

The cops also said the pattern of cyber crime changes with the season. For example, false claims to disconnect the electricity line is a trick that fraudsters invariably use in the summer, while instances of online hotel booking fraud go up during vacations.