‘Customer’ tries on gold ring at a Jodhpur Park jewellery shop and flees with it

A man, who entered a jewellery shop in Jodhpur Park, posing as a customer fled with one of the finger rings he had taken for trying.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, just before the store was going to close for the day.

The owner of Asha Jewellers — a jewellery store located on the ground floor of a residential building in Jodhpur Park — said the man was wearing a mask and a cap.

“A middle-aged man first visited the store on June 19 and expressed interest in purchasing a gold ring,” said the owner.

“He returned on Monday and asked for the same ring he had set his eyes on during his first visit,” the owner, who did not wish to be named, told Metro on Thursday.

The owner recalled that just like the previous day, he wore the ring. “But before anyone could react, he ran out of the store and vanished in the dark,” the owner said.

The gold ring weighed around 5.39g and was worth ₹57,000, the owner told police.

The store, which is located in a residential neighbourhood, did not have a CCTV camera, the owner said.

“After the incident, I decided to install CCTV cameras,” he said.

A theft case has been registered at Lake police station.

Till Thursday, no one had been arrested.

A senior police officer said a CCTV camera in the store could have helped in the faster identification of the accused.

“We have launched an investigation. We are trying to identify and catch him,”

said an officer of Lake police station.

A jewellery store getting robbed in the city is not new. An accused running away with a single gold ring, risking his life, makes it “unusual”.

“Usually, a robber either puts the staff and owner of the store under the threat of life by brandishing arms or sneaks into the store once it is closed. However, in this case, this man was neither armed nor did he try to break in when the store was closed. He just exposed himself and took all the risk for a single finger ring. That’s unusual,” said a senior police officer.