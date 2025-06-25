Culvert plan to ease Bypass bottleneck, KMDA submits detailed project report to state finance department

The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has submitted a detailed project report to the state finance department for the construction of a culvert on EM Bypass near the Chingrighata intersection, adjoining Captain Bheri, to widen the carriageway.

The estimated cost of the project on the eastern flank of the Bypass is approximately ₹13 crore, KMDA officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report has been sent to the finance department at Nabanna for final approval.

“The finance department has raised a few questions, which we have answered. Once we get the final nod, we will float a tender and start work,” a senior KMDA official said.

“Once completed, this stretch of EM Bypass near the intersection will have increased road space, helping ease traffic congestion.”

The eastern flank of the Bypass narrows near the intersection of Salt Lake Bypass and Chingrighata, forcing vehicles coming from Sector V to slow down when turning left towards Science City.

Traffic movement is hindered because the road curves and the carriageway is narrower compared to other stretches of EM Bypass.

As a result, on most days, vehicle queues extend up to Nicco Park.

Police have been urging the construction of a concrete culvert at Shantinagar, approximately 30m from Captain Bheri, with a minimum width of 3.5m. This followed observations by traffic officers that the constricted road space between VIP Road and Captain Bheri on the eastern flank slows down traffic flow.

During a meeting in May at Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar, senior officers raised the issue and asked KMDA officials whether the project could be implemented.

“The turn from Salt Lake Bypass to EM Bypass is critical. Buildings on the left have made it difficult for vehicles coming from Sector V and New Town to make a smooth left turn,” a police officer said.

“We proposed constructing a concrete culvert so vehicles can reach Captain Bheri faster. Beyond Captain Bheri, the road flattens, allowing vehicles to move at normal speed.”

Police officers managing traffic at the Chingrighata crossing said vehicles coming from Sector V and New Town along Salt Lake Bypass face difficulties making the left turn, especially during peak evening hours.

“Several IT companies have ended work-from-home, and personal vehicle use has increased since the pandemic. As a result, more private cars and two-wheelers wait to turn left onto EM Bypass to head towards Ruby hospital,” a senior officer at Lalbazar said.