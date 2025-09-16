Crowd control steps during festive season by Sealdah division of Eastern Railway

The Sealdah division of Eastern Railway has announced a series of steps for crowd control during the festive season.
Rajeev Saxena, the Sealdah divisional railway manager, held a recent meeting in this regard. Some of the steps that the division has announced are.
- All galloping suburban passenger trains will stop at all stations from September 28 to October 2.
- The car-parking space at Sealdah station will remain shut from September 28 to October 2. Cars will pick up and drop passengers only.
- Ten additional mobile UTS (unreserved ticket system) kiosks will be available at Sealdah station. All 17 automatic ticket vending machines will remain functional and one additional service engineer will be deployed on a round-the-clock basis. All 21 ticket booking counters will be operational 24X7 to cater to the extra rush during morning and evening shifts.
- Trolley movements will not be allowed at the station during peak hours (5pm to 7am) on Puja days.
- The DRM has directed immediate removal of all construction materials from all stations across the division.
- Frequent special night trains will ply between Sealdah and Kalyani and between Ballygunge and Sonarpur.
- Extra EMU rakes will be kept at strategic locations to combat any crisis situation.
- RPF personnel force will be deployed at all busy level crossing gates like Barasat, Khardah, Ballygunge, Barrackpore, Bangaon, Sonarpur, Baruipur, Ranaghat and Berhampore.
- Additional May I Help You booths will be opened at stations like Sealdah, Dum Dum Junction and Kolkata (Chitpore).