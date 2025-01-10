Counselling career after course at 75

She had a double Masters degree under her belt, and work experience in India and abroad. But when her heart pined for more Sunanda Mazumdar didn’t let age get in the way. At 75, she enrolled for a diploma in psychological counselling. Now she practises at her BD Block chamber-cum-house.

Ironically, Mazumdar has never studied in school. Her father had a transferable job in the ordnance industry and there were never any schools nearby. So she took exams privately. She got two Masters degrees – in Islamic history and ancient Indian history and culture – before marrying and moving to Switzerland. There too she trained and worked as a nurse’s helper and at a home for the visually impaired.

The couple moved to Salt Lake in 1991, when she joined AIWC Salt Lake constituent branch in AD Block, and Sayantani Services, an elderly care facility of which she is now president. “I also impart tuition to the needy and am an external member at Manipal Hospitals’ Posh (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee,” says the lady, who still wanted to do more.

“I had once told my husband I wanted to learn counselling but he had balked at the idea, saying I was too old. But I broached the idea again in 2016, and this time he didn’t discourage me. So at the age of 75, I began evening classes at Vidyasagar School of Social Work, under Vidyasagar University in DD Block,” she smiles.

Her classes had students of various ages. Her most memorable classmate, perhaps, was a young mother who tagged her toddler along to class. “She wanted to study but had no one to watch the child. The teachers were understanding and in fact she had even taken the child when taking her exam,” Mazumdar recalls. “This girl, Sarita Pathak, was a very good student and I’d motivate myself saying I had to keep up with her.”

The course introduced Mazumdar to a myriad of concepts. “One such topic was same-sex marriage. We were a batch of 30 students from diverse backgrounds, and our discussions were invigorating, with everyone sharing their perspectives. I remember how one student remarked that even two ants have the right to live as they wish. This statement has stayed with me.”

The course culminated with two internships, that she did at a children’s home and old age home. “The children’s home, in fact, had cases of same-sex attraction and even of attempted suicide,” she says. “At the old age home, inmates who had been deserted by their children suffered from loneliness.”

With diploma in hand, Mazumdar began taking sessions at AIWC. “But many clients would come meet me at home and ask me not to mention it to others. There’s a stigma, but it’s wearing off gradually,” says the lady who is now 83 and lives with an attendant. Her husband has passed away.

“There is a pressing need for counsellors in our society. Back in the day, sisters-in-law in joint families would have heart-to-hearts with one another, but now-a-days, even parents barely have time to listen to their children,” says the lady who frequently counsels clients dealing with in-law issues, workplace stress, and children’s mobile phone addiction. But her services are free of charge. “I don’t want to increase my tax burden,” she says with a laugh.

Mazumdar feels the elderly are more active now. “My friend Purabi De of BF Block still drives at 82 and stitches clothes for charity; Amita (Bhattacharya)di of Kankurgachhi lives alone at 90. Those who aren’t active either have health issues or are pampered by their families. Adult children may insist that their parents not lift a finger but I keep pushing them to cook or read to stay active,” says the lady who is on full steam on a single kidney. “This is the age to do things we could not do earlier.”