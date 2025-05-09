Club camaraderie in carrom tourney

The BD Block-based club, Balaka Salt Lake City, recently hosted a month-long carrom tournament. Now in its third year, the Dr Nilakshi Jana Memorial Carrom Tournament attracted over 150 members across age groups, with matches held in both league and knockout formats.

The event began with group-stage league matches to encourage broad participation. The top teams then advanced to the knockout phase and the final stages were played in a best-of-three format, with a full house of members and families cheering enthusiastically. Over 80 matches were played across four weeks, officiated by senior club members and past winners to ensure a fair and spirited environment.

This year’s edition saw increased participation and spectatorship. There were informal coaching sessions and post-match discussions too.

The final match was attended by minister and MLA Sujit Bose, who joined members for a friendly exhibition round, sharing laughter and memories before presenting trophies to the winners.

“I’m not here as a politician today. This club, this ground, these faces are part of my roots. Kanchan (Jana, who is an advisor to Balaka) and I grew up here, and I feel proud to see how this tournament honours his mother. We must continue supporting local sporting events like this,” Bose said.

The event was won by the team of Pradeep Bhattacharya of BD Block and Surya Bose of BC Block. “I didn’t expect to take home the trophy,” said Surya. “We all loved the time we spent together. Events like these make the club feel like home.”

The first runners-up were Amit Sinha and Amitava Dutta of BD Block and the second runners-up Bhaskar Sanyal of AE Block and Kanchan Jana himself, of AD Block.

The tournament had been established in memory of Dr Nilakshi Jana, a professor at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital and a much-loved figure among members. Her sons, Kanchan and Sayan Jana, organise the event now.

“This tournament is more than a competition. It’s a way of remembering our mother who was a source of warmth and support for many of our friends. Her values live on in the friendships, respect and joy that this tournament brings us each year,” Kanchan said.

Sankar Chowdhury, president of Balaka, said: “We had a memorable month. Kanchan’s mother was like family to many of us. I remember her always being there for us, especially during exams when she would cook for a house full of children without a word of complaint. This tournament is our way of honouring her spirit.’

The event concluded with dinner on the lawns, where members and their families shared stories, laughter and plans for the next year. Many expressed interest in contributing to or volunteering for future editions.