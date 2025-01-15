CID quizzes staff at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital over death of woman after childbirth

A CID team on Tuesday questioned two junior doctors, four nurses and some senior doctors at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital as part of its investigation into the death of a 30-year-old woman after childbirth.

They also spoke to the heads of some departments at the medical college.

On Monday, Bengal’s chief secretary Manoj Pant had said the CID would probe the criminal aspect of the alleged negligence of doctors resulting in the death of Mamoni Ruidas.

Mamoni delivered a boy on January 8 and died two days later. Three other women were shifted to SSKM Hospital on Sunday after they fell critically ill after a C-section.

The CID team’s focus was on the duty schedule of doctors at the medical college on January 8 and 9, when five women developed complications after giving birth.

Investigators began the day’s probe by asking about the doctors who were on duty on the two days. They asked about the resident medical officer, postgraduate trainees and doctors from the department of gynaecology and obstetrics.

A team led by a deputy superintendent of police met Mausumi Nandy, the principal, and Jayanta Kumar Routh, the medical superintendent of the hospital.

Investigators wanted to know from the authorities of the medical college about the presence of senior doctors when the five women gave birth and whether the senior doctors who were not present had applied for leave.

On Monday, chief secretary Pant had said prima facie there was serious negligence of the doctors.

“Prima facie, there is serious negligence on the part of the (doctors’) unit that was on duty. What happens is that this is done by senior doctors. Here it was handled by trainee doctors (postgraduate trainees), which is why we believe the standard operating procedure and guidelines have been violated” Pant said.

Sources in the CID said they were trying to understand the roster of doctors at the medical college, how the surgeries were performed on January 8 and 9 and whether there is CCTV footage of the deliveries.

Officers said that over the next few days, they would speak to “almost everyone” at the medical college and record their statements.

“It’s just the beginning. We need some time to understand the protocols laid down for different surgeries, whether they were adhered to and what is the present practice,” said a senior CID officer.

Senior officials of the medical college and hospital refused to speak much about the day’s probe.

“A CID team reached the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital during the day and every one of those whom the investigators wanted to speak to had turned up for questioning,” medical superintendent Routh told reporters.