Charges framed against former education minister Partha Chatterjee in school recruitment scam

Charges were framed on Monday against former education minister Partha Chatterjee and several other accused in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in government-aided schools.

They have been charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Enforcement Directorate has investigated the allegation and the trial will start once charges are framed against all the 54 people and companies named as accused.

The court on Monday took up the charges against Chatterjee and others separately and asked them if they were guilty or innocent.

Chatterjee was told that there were multiple allegations against him, including appointing dummy directors in alleged shell companies floated for money laundering and buying properties in the name of family members with proceeds of the crime.

Chatterjee claimed innocence when the court asked him whether he was guilty or innocent.

One of the other accused against whom the charges were read out was Manik Bhattacharya, a Trinamool MLA and former president of the state primary education board.

The court named Bhattacharya as the “main accused” in the case. When he was asked whether he was guilty or innocent, Bhattacharya said he had yet to receive the discharge order even after being granted bail.

At this the court asked him to “keep quiet” and stay put, sources present in the court said. Else, he would be escorted out of the court by guards, he was told.

Another accused, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, also known as Kalighat’er Kaku, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, was present in the court virtually. The court framed charges against him, too.

Two other accused against whom charges were framed during the day were Ayan Sil and Santu Gangopadhyay.

The charges were to be framed against all 54 accused by the end of 2024. But the process was stalled because of Bhadra’s sudden illness.

It is mandatory for all accused to be in court during the framing of charges against them.