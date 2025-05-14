CBSE Class XII results: City schools post better performance, average score improved

In CBSE Class XII, 1,11,544 of the 16,92,794 students altogether who appeared in the examination this year scored 90 per cent and above, which is 6.59 per cent.

In ISC (Class XII), 20,381 of 99,551 students scored above 90 per cent, which is 20.47 per cent.

In the state higher secondary exams, 7,307 of the 4,72,000 students scored above 90 per cent, which is 1.54 per cent.

The CBSE Class XII results were published on Tuesday, and in several schools in the city 30 to 50 per cent of the students who wrote the school-leaving examinations scored 90 per cent and above.

At Birla High School for Boys 75 out of 179 students scored 90 and above, similarly 70 out of 138 students at Sushila Birla Girls’ School; 99 out of 250 students at Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir; 111 out of 226 at Mahadevi Birla World Academy; 64 out of 137 at Lakshmipat Singhania Academy; and 273 candidates out of 890 at DPS Ruby Park scored 90 and above.

“Over the years, the pattern of questions has changed, and we have provided customised, capacity-based practice worksheets to our students. At the end of each topic, the students are provided a worksheet that helps them comprehend the text, think critically and answer,” said Anjana Saha, principal, Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

Saha said that while audiovisual aids had become part of the teaching and learning process, the key for students was to practice writing.

“Unless students practice writing, they cannot organise their thoughts and critically answer a question,” said Saha.

In 2025, the CBSE introduced 50 per cent competency-based questions.

The pass percentage of students in Class XII is 88.39 per cent, which is better than last year’s pass percentage (87.98 per cent). This shows that students were well prepared for competency-based questions, the board said.

In Bengal, the pass percentage is 89.16. The average in several schools has gone up compared to last year.

At Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, the school average is 87 per cent as against 84.24 per cent last year, at Mahadevi Birla World Academy it is 87.5 as against 85.69, at South Point the school average is 82.67 per cent against 82.06, at Sushila Birla Girls’ School, it is 88.46 per cent against 87.66 last year.

Some principals said their thrust was on the mid-rank students rather than the high achievers or those on the lower rung.

If the focus is on average students, there is a possibility of them outperforming their average score, a teacher said.

“In many subjects, the average has gone up, which has pushed up the school average,” said Koeli Dey, principal, Sushila Birla Girls’ School.

“We focused on the students who were in the middle bracket, and though the number of students who scored 100s has gone down, our school average has improved,”said Dey.

“A 2 to 3 per cent rise in the school average is significant because scoring is difficult in the higher bracket. It is tough to increase the score from an 80 to 85 compared to that in the 50s,” said Arun Dasgupta, principal, Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir.

Class X

The CBSE Class X results were also published on Tuesday. The pass percentage is 93.66.

Bengal has done better than the national average in terms of the pass percentage, with 94.93.