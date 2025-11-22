Calcutta High Court seeks security update of Jadavpur University within seven days

Calcutta High Court on Friday set a week’s deadline for Jadavpur University and the state government to inform the court by when the CCTV cameras will be installed on the campus and security guards appointed.

Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul expressed his dissatisfaction over the delay in setting up the facilities and engaging the security personnel.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation on the absence of adequate safety on the university campus.

The PIL was filed after education minister Bratya Basu was heckled by a section of students on the campus in March over their demand for the immediate resumption of campus polls.

“Why is it taking so long to install the CCTV cameras on the campus and appoint the security personnel? JU has so many bright students. Why is not enough being done to ensure their safety and security? I am setting Jadavpur University and the state government a week’s deadline to state when the CCTV cameras will be installed and the security guards will be appointed at JU,” Justice Paul said.

Following an earlier prod from the court, a meeting was held at Nabanna on October 15 between university representatives and higher education department officials.

The drowning of a third-year English honours student in a water body on the campus in September also laid bare the holes in the university’s safety and security mechanisms.

Last month, the state government sanctioned ₹68 lakh to set up 70 CCTV cameras on the JU campuses at Jadavpur and Salt Lake.

This month, the government has sanctioned additional funds for the appointment of 30 security guards and two security supervisors.

An education department official submitted a compliance report to the court, listing the sanctions of the funds, on November 10.

But the court is more interested in the implementation of the project.

Asked about Friday’s order, JU VC Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said: “We would appoint the security guards at the earliest through the state Sainik Board. The university has formed a committee to decide on the locations where the CCTV cameras will be

installed.”