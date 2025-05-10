Bus rule tweak to ensure safety of passengers, especially those carrying school kids

The state government has directed that all buses, especially those carrying school kids, must be fitted with grab rails at the doors and that the steps should be built at a fixed height, making it easier to get on and off.

Buses should be clean and tidy, and things like a first-aid kit and fire extinguisher must be readily available and usable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without these, a new bus will not be registered, and existing ones will not get their fitness certificates renewed, the state government said.

A notification issued by the state’s transport secretary, Saumitra Mohan, on May 6 said the minimum height of the steps leading to a bus door shall not be more than 25cm from the ground so passengers find it easy to board and the distance between the first step and the gangway should not be more than 43cm. The width of the doors should not be such that passengers are forced to squeeze through. It should be at least 53cm.

The gangway of a bus must have clear space so passengers don’t have to struggle to find just enough space to stand between rows of seats. The notification says that there should be adequate space between the seats and spells out that the minimum space between the backs of the seats would be at least 66cm.

Copies of the notifications have been sent to all district magistrates, regional transport officers and the police.

“We have been receiving numerous representations from passengers and organisations about the excessive height of the steps, insufficient door width and insufficient knee and leg space in buses for some time,” a senior transport department official said.

“Most of the complaints were from senior citizens, women carrying children and individuals with joint problems,” the official said.

The complaints nudged some transport department officers to run a sudden check on some of the buses, including those carrying school children and office goers, apart from the usual ones plying on select routes in Calcutta and its adjoining areas.

The plight of the passengers forced the transport department to convene a meeting and issue the guidelines.

“The notification says no iron angles on either side of a bus’s body will be allowed. It poses risks to other vehicles. The rear-view mirrors must be large enough and should be fitted suitably, unlike what we get to see now,” the official said.

“Several buses were found to be very untidy. That can’t be. Owners will have to ensure that buses are maintained well, both inside and outside,” he said.

Calcuttans have often struggled boarding buses with the steps placed quite high. The lack of grab rails make it even more challenging because the buses stop briefly and passengers don’t get enough time to be stable on the steps.

“We understand the challenges, and some of the grievances are valid but the government is reluctant to address our demands. The private bus owners are struggling. Despite several pleas, there has been no fare revisions,” said Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of the Bus, Minibus Sammanay Samity.