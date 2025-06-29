‘Blackmail videos’ on Monojit Mishra’s phone, CCTV shows her escape attempt: Police

Police said they found videos of the 24-year-old woman — allegedly gang-raped at South Calcutta Law College on June 25 — on the phone of Monojit Mishra, the prime accused. The videos were allegedly used to blackmail her.

The footage, investigators said, was recorded by Mishra and another person.

Phone disclosures

The police have seized phones from Mishra and his alleged associates, Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, but the videos of the woman were found only on Mishra’s device, officers said.

“The woman reported that Mishra had shown her two videos in which she was naked and being raped. We found videos in Mishra’s phone, seized on June 26 (Thursday), corroborating her statement,” an investigator said.

“She told the police that Mishra had threatened to circulate the videos if she didn’t cooperate with him and didn’t readily meet him when he called her. He also warned her not to tell anyone.”

The three confiscated mobile phones will be sent to the Cyber Forensics & Digital Evidence Examiners Laboratory in Salt Lake.

CCTV footage

The police collected footage from the three CCTV cameras inside the college. One of them showed the woman running towards the main gate, evidently looking to escape, only to find it locked.

Mishra, Mukherjee and Ahmed have claimed the woman was “not raped” and that it was “consensual sex”, officers said. None of the trio has denied his presence at the scene; all of them have claimed “the woman indulged in the sexual activity on her own”, the police said.

However, CCTV footage clearly shows the woman was scared and attempting to flee, contradicting the “consensual sex” defence, police sources said.

‘Scene’ security

City police installed 12 CCTV cameras at the college compound on Saturday to secure the “scene of crime”. Both the union room and the security guard’s room have been sealed to preserve evidence and prevent tampering.

Medical report

The woman’s medical examination at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, where three swabs had been taken, has found:

Abrasion marks around her neck

Marks on her breast

Sexual assault cannot be ruled out; but genital examination showed no “foreign body penetration”

“The medical report suggests signs of torture on her private parts,” an officer said.

Clothes seized

On Saturday morning, the police visited Mishra’s Kalighat residence and seized:

A full-sleeve maroon kurta with four black buttons

Ash-coloured track pants with six pockets

Black shorts with three pockets

A pair of black slippers

The police had collected the woman’s clothing on Friday.

Survivor’s statement

The woman’s statement was recorded before a magistrate in court on Saturday. It will be the “primary evidence” during the trial.

From the court, she was brought to the college by the police.

Her medico-legal examination was completed on Saturday, the police said. She was counselled by an authorised counsellor, joint commissioner (crime) Rupesh Kumar said.

A five-member special investigation team, led by an assistant commissioner, has been formed.

Several political organisations held protests across Calcutta on Saturday.

Junior Union minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was detained at Gariahat, preventing him from heading to Kasba, after he and his supporters tried to break through a police cordon.