Biker dies after hit by truck at Park Circus while heading towards seven-point crossing

A man riding a motorbike died after a pick-up truck hit the two-wheeler in Park Circus on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Both the pick-up truck and the motorbike were moving towards the Park Circus seven-point crossing from the direction of EM Bypass when the motorbike was hit.

The rider, identified as Sheikh Parvez, 50, a resident of Topsia Road, was flung off his motorbike and landed on the ground. The helmet he was wearing came off his head.

“The man bled profusely. We immediately shifted him to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said an officer of the traffic department.

The truck that fled was intercepted near the Park Circus seven-point crossing.

Officers of Beniapukur police station arrested the truck driver.

The crash was reported at 12.10pm in front of the office of the East Traffic guard and the Topsia police station.

Eyewitnesses said the truck was moving recklessly and trying to speed past the motorbike when the accident happened.

Every year, Calcutta’s roads witness hundreds of crashes involving rogue trucks that show little respect for traffic rules.

Several police officers said most truck drivers are careless about the safety of their fellow motorists and pedestrians and end up driving recklessly, endangering lives and property.

According to the statistics available with the traffic department of Kolkata Police, a large number of crashes on the city roads are caused by trucks and lorries.

“Even if the errant truck drivers are arrested, they obtain bail after a few weeks and are back on the road. There is no embargo on a driver for taking the wheel even if he has been arrested for a fatal accident,” said an assistant commissioner of the traffic police.

Last week, a private bus plying along the same road lost control and smashed into a roadside shop, killing the shopkeeper on the spot near Park Circus. The police said the bus lost balance after one of its tyres burst.