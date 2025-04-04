Autocross crown for AD Block driver

Bengal has had a great run at motor sports lately, with Raunak Jana of AD Block winning the Indian National Autocross Championship in Chennai. This is the first time a driver from eastern India has won this premium high-speed race.

“I won the INAC 2 Open Class race, which is for cars with no restrictions on modifications,” said Raunak, who runs a sports travel company. “I used my father’s 2003 Toyota Corolla, despite all saying it was too long and heavy. Mine was the oldest car on the track. But I found a good garage in Bangalore — Bro’s Racing — to tweak the engine, and my chemistry with the car did the rest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Raunak has always loved driving and recalls sneaking out with the family car long before he came of age. “Neighbours would call my father to alert him,” he laughed. But he took to racing only last year. “I won my first event and got hooked. I have already won 27 trophies, and there is no space left at home to store them. But this is the most prestigious national-level race for me — something others spend decades trying to win.”

The championship included state and regional qualifiers, culminating in the final at the Madras International Circuit. “The final was a 4.2 km track, combining tarmac and dirt surfaces, that I completed in 4.03.66 minutes. “Success in this sport requires a great car, dedication, and a desire to win. It demands immense fitness and endurance, too. Imagine running a 9km sprint in peak summer wearing an unbreathable fireproof suit! Racing cars don’t have air conditioners or blowers, mind you!”

Experience also plays a role. “In south India, they have seven to eight speed events every week, whereas in the east we have maybe three or four annually! Calcutta boasts of Calcutta Motor Sports Club — India’s oldest — but we have fallen behind. The Odisha government, on the other hand, is making efforts to revive the sport,” Raunak added, highlighting its potential as a career for the youth.

“I’ve reached out to youths involved in illegal street racing and invited them to try out real tracks. It is here that they understand what driving demands and learn about safety and responsibility. The serious ones can be trained to become professional racers.”

Raunak’s victory has invigorated the fraternity. “This event is running for over 20 years, and this is the first time the trophy has come to Bengal,” said Saurav Chatterjee, council member of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India that is the governing body for motorsports nationwide. “It will inspire others to take up racing,” added Chatterjee, himself a veteran racer and a resident of Ultadanga.

Although the races took place a few months ago, the prize distribution ceremony happened in March in Chennai. Nilanjan Banerjee of Purbachal Cluster III and Karan Chaudhury from Rajarhat also secured podium finishes in other categories.