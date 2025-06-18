Elderly couple and their son found dead in rented apartment in Kasba, police begin probe

An elderly couple and their son were found dead in their rented apartment in Kasba on Tuesday evening.

Police identified the couple as Sarajit Bhattacharya, 70, his wife Gargi, 68, and their son Ayushman, 38.

Sarajit was a real estate broker. A purported note had been found which mentioned that the family was “leaving the world on their own,” said an officer of Kolkata Police.

The police said they received information on Tuesday evening that a family had not opened their apartment’s door since morning and were not responding to calling bell alarms. The family lived there for the last two and a half years.

A police team went to the second floor apartment at 50, Rajdanga Gold Park, and found that the main door and a collapsible gate of the flat were locked from inside.

“The officers broke open the collapsible gate and the door...Sarajit Bhattacharya was found hanging from the ceiling at the dining hall and his wife and son were found hanging in another room,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

A police officer said a probe into the family’s background and the possible causes of the deaths has been started.