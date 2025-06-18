MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 18 June 2025

Elderly couple and their son found dead in rented apartment in Kasba, police begin probe

Police identified the couple as Sarajit Bhattacharya, 70, his wife Gargi, 68, and their son Ayushman, 38

Our Special Correspondent Published 18.06.25, 07:18 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

An elderly couple and their son were found dead in their rented apartment in Kasba on Tuesday evening.

Police identified the couple as Sarajit Bhattacharya, 70, his wife Gargi, 68, and their son Ayushman, 38.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarajit was a real estate broker. A purported note had been found which mentioned that the family was “leaving the world on their own,” said an officer of Kolkata Police.

The police said they received information on Tuesday evening that a family had not opened their apartment’s door since morning and were not responding to calling bell alarms. The family lived there for the last two and a half years.

A police team went to the second floor apartment at 50, Rajdanga Gold Park, and found that the main door and a collapsible gate of the flat were locked from inside.

“The officers broke open the collapsible gate and the door...Sarajit Bhattacharya was found hanging from the ceiling at the dining hall and his wife and son were found hanging in another room,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

A police officer said a probe into the family’s background and the possible causes of the deaths has been started.

RELATED TOPICS

Suicide Kolkata Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Air India fleet with feet of clay: 16 flights cancelled, Opposition calls out 'mismanagement'

While the Delhi-Paris flight was called off after problems were detected during pre-flight checks, the Ahmedabad-London flight was cancelled because of the unavailability of aircraft resulting from the airspace restrictions triggered by the Israel-Iran conflict
Quote left Quote right

Surveillance conducted on AI's Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety concerns

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT