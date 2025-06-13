Admission portal for undergraduate applicants to open on June 17 after long wait

The state-run centralised undergraduate portal for admission to government and government-aided colleges and universities will open on June 17, a little over a month after the publication of plus-II board results.

The education department issued a notification on Thursday, announcing the admission process.

The long wait for the announcement had left students, teachers and heads of institutions worried.

An official of the higher education department said students who have cleared their school-leaving exams will be able to submit their application forms online from around 2pm on June 17 for entry to undergraduate programmes.

Last year, the portal opened on June 24, one-and-a-half months after the publication of the plus-II results.

Many had blamed the delayed admissions for over four out of nine lakh seats remaining vacant in government and government-aided colleges.

They said a section of the prospective undergraduate students took admission to private, autonomous and minority institutions last year. These colleges open their admissions immediately after the publication of the board results. Teachers across colleges alleged that many students left the state for undergraduate programmes elsewhere because of the delay in the state-run system.

Private and autonomous colleges, and unitary institutions like Jadavpur University and Presidency University that have admission-test based entry, are outside the purview of the state-run portal.

A year later, an identical scenario unfolded.

The number of rounds of the centralised admissions will be announced on June 17.

The steps for admission and other details would be uploaded to wbcap.in.