A lifetime blessing: Two donors’ organs save five lives, rebirth by kidneys and liver

The family of a 65-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at Manipal Hospital EM Bypass on Sunday, donated his kidneys and liver on Monday for organ transplant.

One of his kidneys went to a 43-year-old man at RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences. The other kidney went to a 54-year-old woman at Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, a statement issued by the hospital mentioned.

His liver went to a 50-year-old man at Apollo Multispecialty Hospital, said an official of the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO).

Earlier on Sunday, the kidneys and liver of 76-year-old Sanchita Bakshi, a former director of health services of Bengal, were also retrieved for transplantation.

Her liver went to a 48-year-old man at SSKM Hospital while her kidneys went to a 49-year-old woman at RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, said officials of Manipal Hospital EM Bypass, where she was declared brain dead.

A ROTTO official said Bakshi’s son-in-law reached out to NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation) about her organ donation plan.

“She had pledged to donate her organs and the family knew about that. No counselling was needed as they were a motivated family,” said the official.

Metro had earlier reported that cadaveric organ donations in Bengal was lagging behind several states of India.

Cadaveric organ donations had picked up pace in 2018.

But the number of donations per year has shown a marginal rise between then and now, the director ROTTO said in April.

There were 13 organ donors in 2018 and 14 in 2024.

Convincing family members of the brain-dead person to donate organs in the moments when they have yet to absorb that a sudden accident has killed their dear ones is a challenge for counsellors.

There is a huge mismatch between the demand and supply of organs. Many patients die while waiting for an organ transplant.

An official of the state health department said an overwhelming majority of organ donations in India per year was in south India and a few western Indian states.

The scene in the rest of the country was abysmal, and Bengal was no different.