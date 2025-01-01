46,000 prosecuted for traffic rule violations, shows figures released by Kolkata Police shows

More than 7,000 motorists were prosecuted across Calcutta for violating traffic signals and over 4,500 were penalised for driving two-wheelers without wearing a helmet between December 27 and 30, figures released by Kolkata Police showed.

The figures showed that prosecutions for drink driving were the fewest — 237 — out of the 46,000-odd cases recorded in the four days in the areas under the 26 traffic guards of the city police.

The highest number of cases of helmetless riding — 1,523 — was recorded on December 30. The highest number of signal violation cases — 1,983 — was recorded on December 27.

Driving without a helmet attracts a fine of ₹1,000, while jumping traffic signals costs a motorist ₹500 the first time and ₹1,500 for subsequent violations.

“The figures suggest that the awareness of not driving in a drunken state has increased, particularly among revellers, during the festive time. A section of motorists tends to flout rules but we urge them not to do so at the cost of risking their lives and that of their close ones,” said a senior officer at Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

“The drive will continue. We will step up our vigil and campaign.”

During the period, over 2,000 motorists were prosecuted for speeding. The fine for overspeeding for two-wheelers and cars is ₹1,000 for the first time and ₹2,000 for subsequent violations.

Officers said cases of overspeeding were mostly recorded at night on some key roads, including EM Bypass, the Rashbehari connector, AJC Bose Road and Diamond Harbour Road. The highest number of cases of overspeeding — 613 — was recorded on December 29.

“The number of surveillance cameras has increased. So have physical checks involving teams of officers. All traffic guards have been instructed not to conduct naka checks during special night raids at specific locations so that motorists can’t get away with violations. The police teams on duty to check motorists will change locations in each traffic guard area,” the officer said.

Besides drink driving, speeding and jumping signals, cases were also recorded for using mobile phones while driving, riding two-wheelers with more than one pillion rider, violating “No-Entry” signs and rash driving.

“We have instructed clubs to make separate arrangements to accommodate more cars for their visitors since several stretches will be declared ‘No Parking’ zones on the first day of the year as part of police arrangements to control crowds on New Year’s Eve and January 1,” said a senior officer of the South Traffic Guard.