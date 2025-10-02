18 ghats readied for immersion amid heavy rain alert in Kolkata

Eighteen ghats along the Hooghly have been earmarked for the immersion of the idols between October 2 and 5.

The immersion of idols will start on Thursday (Dashami) and end on Sunday.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials said as many as 436 labourers, 128 lorries, 20 payloaders and six hydra cranes have been kept ready for the immersion of over 3,000 idols at some of the busiest ghats in the city.

Besides the ghats in the KMC area, there are dozens along both banks of the river as it flows through the districts where the idols are immersed.

In Calcutta, KMC officials said all the ghats have been properly illuminated, covered under CCTV cameras and repaired as required to ensure a smooth immersion process.

Senior police officers said all puja committees have been given a set of guidelines for immersion that include restrictions on engaging DJs in the processions, rash driving or the use of blaring boxes.

Extra deployments have been made at the ghats during the immersion process.

“There is a restriction on the use of music boxes and engaging DJs. We have categorically asked the puja

committees to ensure that there is no rash driving during the immersion procession,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

KMC officials said idols from mostly central, north and south Calcutta are brought to these 18 ghats.

Apart from the 18 ghats, the immersion of smaller idols takes place at Jadavpur, Garden Reach, Behala, Salt Lake and at New Town, too.

After the immersion, the idols are immediately lifted with the hydra cranes and taken to another location for drying before being taken to Dhapa for final disposal.

“The idea is not to keep the idols in the water for long,” said a KMC official.

Keeping in mind the weather forecast for Dashami, it has been decided that if the rain is too heavy on Thursday, the immersion process will be stopped temporarily till the weather improves.

Police said they were expecting mostly household idols to opt for immersion on Thursday, while the big-ticket pandals will do the immersion over the next few days.

Officers of the Kolkata Police traffic department said there would be multiple diversions between Thursday and Sunday along the routes that have been earmarked for vehicles attached to the immersion process.

There would be traffic restrictions on several roads, including Harish Chatterjee Street, Balaram Bose Ghat Road, Kingsway, Sovabazar Street, Beadon Street, Nimtala Ghat Street, Durga Charan Banerjee Road and Strand Bank Road from 3pm till the immersion process is over every day between Thursday and Sunday.