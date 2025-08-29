11 held in fake call centre bust

The city police busted a fraudulent call center operating from a guest house in Gol Park on Wednesday night and arrested 11 people.

According to the police, they raided the guest house based on specific information. The team found that the fraudulent call center was being run from two rooms under the alleged patronage of the guest house owner’s son.

“During the raid, 11 persons were arrested for having their direct complicity with the illegal call center,” said an officer.

Police said the men were allegedly making calls to their “clients” with the intention to cheat them over the phone by gaining remote access to their phones or laptops.

One DVR, one router, four laptops, 15 mobile phones, hotel registers and some incriminating screenshots were seized. At least 1,000 dollars was seized.

Police identified the accused as Indranil Roy, Prithwi Biswas, Sanjeev Singh, Sheikh Abdul Latif, Subir Alam, Sugata Chandra, Anindya Biswas, Debjit Dey, Sheikh Wasim, Anurag Mondal and Joy Kanji.

They were produced in court on Thursday.