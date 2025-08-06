Kalyan out, Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in as chief whip appointed by CM

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Srerampore MP Kalyan Banerjee as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha and appointed Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in his place.

Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy replaced Ghosh Dastidar as the deputy leader in the House. "Shri Kalyan Banerjee submitted his resignation yesterday to the Chairperson from the post of Chief Whip of the @AITCofficial Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha.

The Chairperson has accepted his resignation and thanks him for his contributions in that role," the party's official social media handle posted.

"In consultation with senior parliamentarians, the Chairperson has nominated Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the new Chief Whip of the @AITCofficial in the Lok Sabha and Smt. Satabdi Roy as the new Deputy Leader of the AITC in the Lok Sabha with immediate effect," it added.

Four-term MP Banerjee thanked Mamata on social media for accepting his resignation. On Monday, the four-time MP stepped down as chief whip and lashed out at the party's chairperson and many of his fellow party MPs for their alleged absence in the Lok Sabha when the Parliament was in session.

He claimed that he quit as Mamata blamed him indirectly during a virtual meeting with the party MPs for lack of coordination in the Lok Sabha. He also blamed several party MPs, including Ghosh Dastidar, for not attending Parliament.

Among his many allegations, Banerjee also targeted his bête noire and Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra for abusing him in unacceptable language. He also criticised Moitra on his social media handle on Tuesday.

Shortly after his outburst, Abhishek, appointed leader of the Lok Sabha by Mamata, called up the veteran. Abhishek told Banerjee that he would sit for a meeting with the latter after reaching Delhi on August 7.Moitra on Tuesday congratulated Ghosh Dastidar and Roy.