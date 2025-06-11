History outfit inks pact with Malda College for scientific historical research

The Paschimbanga Itihas Samsad, a state-level organisation of history teachers and experts, has inked a pact with the Malda College, a reputed educational institute in north Bengal, to foster secular and scientific historical research at the district level.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on May 31 at the Samsad’s office in Calcutta, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The collaboration aims to deepen historical engagement in Malda and across north Bengal, and also to promote heritage tourism by spotlighting lesser known but historically rich sites,” said Biman Samaddar, the secretary of the Samsad.

“We plan to conduct joint seminars, workshops and academic outreach in the grassroots,” Samaddar added.

The Samsad, along with the college, will host an international symposium on “Social Change and Politico-Economical Shifts in Bengal through the Ages” on August 2 and 3 this year, said Ashis Kumar Das, the newly elected vice president of the body.

“The event is set to welcome distinguished historians from India and abroad, with selected papers slated for future publication,” said Das.

Samaddar said that the Samsad has been working for an inclusive and fact-based history for years now.

“We intend to host training workshops for teachers and seminars for junior research scholars, which will help embed historical discourse in the educational fabric of Bengal,” he said.