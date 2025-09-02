MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Heavy rain forecast in South Bengal as low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; fishermen advised caution

Light to moderate rain will occur in most areas over south Bengal with downpours (07-11 cm) at one or two places very likely during the next two days, the weather office said

Our Web Desk Published 02.09.25, 05:11 PM
People ride two-wheelers amid monsoon rain in Kolkata.

People ride two-wheelers amid monsoon rain in Kolkata. PTI

A low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal is set to bring widespread rain across south Bengal, with heavy downpours expected in several districts over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of squally weather and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along the West Bengal–Odisha coasts till Wednesday.

The IMD said the system, formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast, is likely to become more marked by Wednesday morning before moving west-northwestwards into Odisha.

South Bengal districts, including Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura, are likely to see heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

In the last 24 hours, Sagar Island recorded 120 mm of rainfall, while Amta (100 mm), Canning (80 mm), Contai, and Manteswar (80 mm each) also received significant showers.

The IMD cautioned about possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions, crop damage, and a rise in river water levels due to the heavy rain.

For North Bengal, districts such as Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar may also experience heavy rainfall at one or two places, with thunderstorms and lightning likely across the region.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the north Bay of Bengal and coastal waters till Wednesday as sea conditions are expected to remain rough with wind speeds of 35–45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph.

