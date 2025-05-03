GTA sanctions Rs 6 crore for development of five new primary rural health centres

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) will spend ₹6 crore to build five new primary health centres (PHCs) in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Recently, the state health department sanctioned the amount for improving the rural health infrastructure in the hills.

Anit Thapa, chief executive of the GTA, said ₹1.42 crore each has been allocated for the PHCs of Pokhrebung and Sonada, of the Jorebunglow and Sukhiapokhri blocks, respectively. Another ₹1.42 crore will be used at Sinrintam, a part of the Rangli-Rangliot Block.

“All these three centres will come up in the Darjeeling district, and buildings will be constructed by spending a total amount of ₹4.27 crores,” said Thapa.

Thapa said a sum of ₹2.84 crore will be spent on the construction of the new PHC buildings at Algarah of Kalimpong-II block and Jaldhaka of Gorubathan block, both in the Kalimpong district.

“We are committed to providing proper healthcare facilities to the residents of the hills. It is one of the priority areas of the GTA. The new health infrastructure will ensure quality healthcare facilities for people living in some of the remote areas of the hills,” he added.

Sources said the selected locations are far from the district headquarters in Darjeeling and Kalimpong towns. People from these areas have to travel to the district hospitals for treatment due to the absence of proper healthcare facilities.

“It also becomes difficult for them during the monsoons, because of poor road connectivity and landslides. The PHCs will considerably help in bridging the critical gap in administering initial treatment to these people,” said a source.