Five Bangladeshi 'trespassers' held in two separate incidents, sent back by BSF

The BSF at the India-Bangladesh border in Raiganj sector of north Bengal apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals in two separate incidents on Monday afternoon.

Sources said the BSF troopers nabbed Mohenur Islam and Moriyam Khatun of Jessore district and Bapi Roy of Sirajganj in Bangladesh as they tried to infiltrate India. Various items, including a fake Aadhaar card, were found on them.

In the second case, Minhazul Islam and Tanim Ahmed Sourov of Naogaon in Bangladesh were intercepted by the BSF as they inadvertently crossed the international border.

Later, all five were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through flag meetings, sources said.

ATM loot arrest

Jalpaiguri police arrested Naresh Kohli, the fourth member of the gang involved in Saturday’s loot of the ATM of a nationalised in Boulbari, Mainaguri.

Sources said Kohli, who is from Haryana, was hiding in the Baikunthapur forest. On Monday night, he ran out of the forest when some wild elephants neared him. Alert cops caught him.

On Tuesday, Mainaguri police produced him in a court in Jalpaiguri, which ordered him eight days in police custody.

Three others, including a sacked constable of Delhi police who is the alleged mastermind, were arrested earlier from the Baikunthapur forest area. Only one person is still missing.

Narcotics haul

Cooch Behar police seized narcotics from two locations of Cooch Behar in the past 24 hours. Krishna Gopal Meena, the additional superintendent of police (headquarters), said that Tufanganj police acted on a tip-off to raided the Balarampur area and nab the duo of Jahidul Ali and Jahidul Mondal with 230 grams of yaba tablets (stimulants) whose estimated worth is around ₹1.70 lakh.

In another case, the special task force of the state police raided the Garanata village in Sitai block and found 12,000 cough syrup bottles from one Latif Mian’s house. Latif was arrested. The syrups, packed in 80 sacks, were supposed to be smuggled to Bangladesh, sources said.

Homemaker fatal fall

Namita Sarkar, 55, a homemaker based in Hati More area, Subhashpally in Siliguri, died on Tuesday when she she lost her balance and fell off a stool from her first-floor balcony while watering her houseplants and landed on the ground. Brought to the Siliguri district hospital, doctors pronounced her dead. Police have registered a case and started a probe.