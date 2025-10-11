Farmlands bear brunt of floods in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, thousands of farmers in crisis

Vast swathes of agricultural land in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts have been left devastated after the recent floods, pushing thousands of farmers to the brink of crisis.

Officials said thousands of hectares of paddy and vegetables had been destroyed as rivers carrying heavy silt and dolomite overflowed their banks and inundated agricultural land.

In Jalpaiguri district, the worst-hit areas include the Mainaguri, Dhupguri and Kranti blocks, where at least 2,000 hectares of farmland have been rendered unfit for cultivation because of heavy siltation following the overflowing Jaldhaka river.

“In Mainaguri block alone, nearly 600 hectares of paddy fields have been buried under silt,” said Kamalesh Barman, block agriculture officer of Mainaguri. “We have started holding camps in the affected areas so that farmers can receive compensation under the Bangla Sasya Bima scheme,” he added.

Farmers said the destruction of both paddy and vegetable fields left them with no source of income. “We have lost a major share of our crops. Selling vegetables was our only means of survival. Now we are waiting for government assistance,” said Suresh Roy, a farmer at Mainaguri.

The officials noted that those three blocks were among north Bengal’s largest vegetable suppliers.

In the Dhupguri and Kranti blocks, around 1,300 hectares of paddy and vegetable fields have been destroyed. “Truckloads of vegetables usually leave these areas for markets across north Bengal daily, but the supply has collapsed since the floods,” an official said.

In neighbouring Alipurduar district, large areas of farmland have come under siltation, worsened by dolomite deposits carried by the floodwaters. The worst-hit zones are Salkumar 1 and 2 and Purbo Kathalbari villages, where aman paddy crops that were just about to ripen were wiped out.

“In seven mouzas in three gram panchayats, floodwater mixed with dolomite has completely damaged farmlands,” an official said. A preliminary survey by the agriculture department estimates that at least 100 hectares of farmland were affected in these areas.

Ajit Roy, block agriculture officer of Alipurduar 1, said: “In Salkumar 1, 2 and Purbo Kathalbari, about 100 hectares of land are badly affected. The report has been sent to higher officials, and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Farmers such as Khagen Barman, Kanai Barman, and Ramesh Rava from Suripara said their paddy fields remained buried under silt and dolomite. “The floodwater carried dolomite into our fields and destroyed the crops completely,” they said.

Suman Kanjilal, MLA of Alipurduar, who visited the affected areas, said: “Both the forest and agriculture sectors have suffered huge losses. Apart from paddy, a large quantity of vegetables, especially brinjal, has been destroyed. The agriculture department is assessing the total damage, and farmers will be guided on how to apply for government compensation.”

He added: “I have been repeatedly urging the Centre to form an Indo-Bhutan River Commission, but unfortunately, no steps have been taken yet.”

A few days ago, Omkar Singh Meena, the principal secretary of the state agriculture department, visited the flood-hit areas. District officials have already submitted a preliminary report to him.

Sarbeswar Mandal, deputy director of agriculture, said: “Special camps have started in Alipurduar 1, Kumargram and Kalchini blocks to ensure that affected farmers receive Bangla Sasya Bima coverage.”