Family of three, couple and minor son found dead at home in Samarnagar area of Siliguri

A couple and their minor son were found dead in their home in the Samarnagar area of Siliguri on Thursday.

Police suspect that Shyamal Roy (35), a mason by occupation, killed his wife and son before hanging himself to death. A probe was initiated and the bodies were sent to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) for post-mortem.

Sources said Shyamal, Tumpa (30), and their six-year-old son Pintu used to stay in a rented accommodation at Boubazar in Samarnagar.

“They have been staying in the locality for two and a half years. This morning, unable to reach Tumpa on the phone, her father asked her neighbours to check up on her. The neighbours found them dead,” said a police officer.

They informed the police and a team from the Bhaktinagar police station rushed to the spot. While Shyamal was hanging from the ceiling, his wife and son were lying on the bed.

“Both of them had suspected stab injuries. It seems that the mason stabbed them and then committed suicide. We are waiting for the post-mortem reports. As of now, we don't suspect any foul play,” said Rakesh Singh, the deputy commissioner (east) of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

Sources said Shyamal had been struggling financially recently. “That is why he might have taken such a drastic step. We hope the police will find out the truth,” said a resident.