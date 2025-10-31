Durgapur medical student gang rape case: Charge on victim's friend and three others

Police on Thursday submitted a chargesheet in the gang-rape of a second-year medical student of the IQ City Medical College and Hospital in Durgapur, 20 days after the crime took place.

On the night of October 10, the 23-year-old MBBS student from Odisha was allegedly raped by a friend who was her classmate, and three others.

Public prosecutor Bibhash Chatterjee said that based on prima facie evidence, 18 sections of BNS had been imposed against six accused, including classmate Wasef Ali. He said they had appealed for a speedy trial. "We urged the court to finish the trial within two months," said Chatterjee.

Chatterjee said the girl's friend Ali was charged with rape. Nasiruddin Sekh, Apu Bauri and Sekh Firdos Sekh were charged with gang-rape along with dacoity, extortion and snatching. Two other accused — Reajuddin Sekh and Sekh Safik — were charged with dacoity, extortion and snatching.

"During the course of probe we found the classmate raped her while three accused, Firdos, Nasiruddin and Apu were charged with gang-rape along with dacoity, extortion and snatching. Reajuddin and Safik, accused of robbing the girl of her mobile phone and money, were charged with dacoity, extortion and snatching. All these are based on prima facie findings and the trial will be crucial," said Chatterjee.

A few days after the incident, police commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur police commissionerate Sunil Choudhary told reporters that only one person had raped the girl. However, the survivor last week identified five among the six held in the case during a test identification (TI) parade at the Durgapur sub-correctional home. Ali, the girl's classmate, had been identified earlier.

The police said the girl had returned to her home in Odisha with her parents, but had said she would visit Durgapur whenever needed for the sake of the probe. It was unclear if she would resume her studies in Durgapur.