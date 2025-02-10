Driver held under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for minor's assault

Jalpaiguri police on Sunday arrested an e-rickshaw driver for sexually assaulting a minor schoolgirl in the district.

Umesh Ganpat Khandbahale, the superintendent of police of Jalpaiguri, said the person was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) Act.

Police sources said that the minor used to go to her school by e-rickshaw. The e-rickshaw driver allegedly took the student to a park on Thursday and raped her.

The police said that after committing the crime the driver also put a pregnancy test kit in her schoolbag, apparently so that she could get herself tested if she had become pregnant.

“The schoolgirl's mother found her daughter highly depressed on her return (on Thursday). She also retrieved the kit from her bag and found out from her daughter about the crime," said a police source.

The girl's family filed a police complaint on Friday.

Police probe revealed that the e-rickshaw driver was the culprit.

Drug 'peddlers'

Malda police arrested two persons from Bihar who were allegedly trying to peddle brown sugar worth ₹50 lakh on Saturday evening.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the superintendent of Malda police, said that Rahul Kumar Yadav, 25, and Chottu Kumar, 32, of Bhagalpur district in Bihar were arrested after 502 grams of brown sugar was seized from an SUV that the duo had been travelling in.

The duo were intercepted at Kadubari crossing in Malda's Gazole. The drug was hidden inside an improvised compartment in the SUV.