Driver found dead in New Town, cops suspect murder over extra-marital affair

A driver was found dead with multiple stab wounds lying on a road near New Town’s tank number 14 early on Monday morning, hours after he left his Rajarhat Majherhatpara home.

On Sunday night the victim, Sushanta Ghosh had received a call and told his family members he had to pick up a passenger. Sushanta did not furnish any other details about the late-night passenger. That was the last that he was seen.

“He did not return last night. There was no response to the repeated calls made by his family members. Early this morning, a patrol van found a man lying on the road,” said a senior police officer.

Apart from the sharp wounds on his body, Sushanta was also hit with a heavy object on the back of his head. The cops have not been able to ascertain yet whether knife was used.

He was taken to a private medical facility in Chinar Park area where he was declared dead. Police suspect the victim was killed at some other spot and then the body dumped on the main thoroughfare.

A couple has been detained and are being interrogated.

According to the cops, an extra-marital affair that he was involved in had turned into a nightmarish experience for the rickshaw-puller.

“A family member said that he was forced to pay money to the woman which she took as a loan but did not repay despite repeated reminders. This had been a cause of tension with his family members. We are questioning the couple,” said an officer of the Eco Park police station.

Police suspect on Sunday night Sushanta was lured out of his home. They have not been able to ascertain yet who had made the call. The cops are sifting through the CCTV camera footage installed along the probable route of the victim till he landed at the spot where his body was dumped.