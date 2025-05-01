Dilip Ghosh accompanied by his wife, visits Digha's Jagannath Dham, BJP sees red

The Bengal BJP on Wednesday faced massive embarrassment after the party's former state president Dilip Ghosh and his newlywed wife Rinku visited Digha's Jagannath Dham and spent time with chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ghosh, a popular face of the Bengal BJP, reached Digha on Wednesday evening and was welcomed and felicitated by minister Aroop Biswas around one-and-a-half hours after Mamata inaugurated the Puri-like shrine.

A TMC source said that on realising that Ghosh’s visit could become a political weapon against the BJP, Mamata did not miss the opportunity to meet him and his wife on the temple premises.

Mamata, who went live on her Facebook handle for about 10 minutes during her meeting with the Ghosh couple, also spoke to them privately for another 15 minutes, a source said.

During the 10-minute meeting with the chief minister, Ghosh was heard praising the architecture of the temple and lauding bureaucrats, particularly chief secretary Manoj Pant.

Mamata introduced her officials and explained how hard they had worked to build the majestic temple.

“Just try to understand our embarrassment with such visuals of bonhomie between Dilip da and Mamata Banerjee on a day when all party leaders, including Bengal minder Amit Malviya, were criticising her move and (leader of the Opposition) Suvendu Adhikari attended a rally of Hindu monks to counter her efforts in Contai. It was a face loss for the party,” said a BJP leader in Calcutta.

In response to Ghosh’s query about her arrival, Mamata was also heard elaborating on how she and several cabinet ministers had been busy in Digha for the past three days to make the event successful.

In a photograph, Ghosh was seen clicking a picture of the newly inaugurated Jagannath Dham in the presence of a smiling Mamata.

Ghosh said he had no problem travelling 200km (to Digha) when Lord Jagannath had travelled over 300km from Puri.

Sukanta Majumdar, the BJP state president, clearly stated that the party did not endorse Ghosh’s act.

“He may have gone in a personal capacity, as he was invited personally. However, it was decided that no one from the party would visit, particularly on the day of the inauguration. The party does not endorse it,” said Majumdar.

A visibly embarrassed Adhikari said he would not comment on Ghosh’s actions.

A senior BJP leader said Ghosh, who is credited with helping the party win 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, had clearly thrown a challenge to leaders like Adhikari and Majumdar.

“Differences between Ghosh and leaders like Suvendu Adhikari are nothing new. Adhikari was the only senior BJP leader who did not attend Ghosh’s recent wedding. Ghosh’s actions also highlight the lack of coordination within the party,” said a BJP insider.

However, a BJP leader close to Ghosh said his act should be viewed positively by the Bengal leaders who had been busy criticising Mamata over the Jagannath Dham.

According to him, BJP leaders trying to court Hindu voters should not have criticised the Jagannath Dham, as Bengalis have a strong sentiment toward Puri’s 12th-century shrine.

“Dilip da showed what needs to be done when someone sets up a Hindu shrine. People won’t accept criticism of Jagannath Dham when we’re simultaneously seeking Hindu support. Other Bengal leaders (in the BJP) should learn from him,” the BJP leader said.

A BJP leader argued that even if that were the case Ghosh could have visited the temple a few days later and avoided meeting Mamata. “Anyone can visit the temple. But why did he choose the inauguration day and meet Mamata Banerjee in front of the media?” he asked.

Ghosh’s Digha visit also triggered speculations that he might join the TMC. Contacted, a TMC leader said that did not seem likely at present. "It’s better for us if Dilip da continues to embarrass the BJP while still being in the party. However, anything is possible in politics,” the TMC leader added.