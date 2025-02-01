MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Date to pick tea leaves advanced to February 10

In north Bengal, a section of tea planters and small tea growers said there were tea leaves on the plantations and they could continue the plucking and processing of tea leaves till December 15

Our Correspondent Published 01.02.25, 10:46 AM
The Tea Board of India on Friday advanced the date to resume plucking of tea leaves in the Dooars and the Terai, and Bihar to February 10 from February 17.

On Wednesday, the board had said the plucking of tea leaves would start on February 17.

“The decision to change the date so that plucking starts seven days ahead in the Terai, the Dooars, and Bihar has been taken in consultation with the stakeholders and after considering the fact the fresh leaves have come up on the plantations,” said a source in the Tea Board.

In 2024, tea leaves were last plucked on November 30, according to the directive of the board. In north Bengal, a section of tea planters and small tea growers said there were tea leaves on the plantations and they could continue the plucking and processing of tea leaves till December 15.

On Friday, the board also announced the first date of plucking of tea leaves for the northeastern states, including Assam. In these states, plucking will commence on February 17, said the order.

