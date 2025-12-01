GI tag for hill Darjeeling Mandarin, 'register all orange growers as authorised users'

Darjeeling Mandarin orange — the iconic winter fruit from the hills — has officially been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, reaffirming its distinct characteristics and exclusive link to the region’s unique geography and climate

The GI application was prepared and submitted on August 22, 2022.

Tulsi Saran Ghimiray, a former professor at Pundibari’s Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya (UBKV) in Cooch Behar, said: “I am humbled to have had the opportunity to initiate and lead the GI proposal. This achievement belongs to our growers, our community, and everyone who contributed to this journey.”

According to Ghimiray, the journey to secure the historic recognition began in late 2021, when UBKV initiated the GI proposal. Ghimiray led the conceptualisation, groundwork and documentation, spending time with growers and studying ageing orchards. His observations underscored the urgent need to protect the identity and legacy of Darjeeling Mandarin.

The application process received crucial technical support from Mahua Hom Choudhury, nodal officer at Patent Information Centre (PIC) of the West Bengal State Council of Science & Technology, and her team.

“Throughout the process, we gained immense knowledge about this iconic fruit from Professor Ghimiray, without which this achievement would not have been possible. The next step is to increase production and expand marketing, especially because this mandarin is juicier and sweeter than the Nagpur orange. People look forward to it every winter just as they do to Darjeeling Tea,” Hom Choudhury told The Telegraph over a call from Calcutta.

Darjeeling Mandarin is the third product from the region, after Darjeeling Tea and Dalley Khursani chilli, to get the tag.

As the process advanced, the applicant was formally changed in August 2024 from UBKV to the Darjeeling Organic Farmers Producer Organisation (DOFPO), Mirik, ensuring that the GI ownership remained with the local farming community.

Darjeeling Mandarin met all qualification requirements and was published in the GI Journal (Volume 206) on July 23, 2025, followed by the mandatory public notice period.

“After completion of all examinations, hearings, and due diligence by the GI Registry under the ministry of commerce & industry, the GI status was officially granted on November 24, 2025,” Ghimiray said.

He added that the DOFPO, now the registered proprietor of the GI, played a pivotal role. Manoj Subba, the chairman of DOFPO, provided consistent support from supplying farmer lists at the initial stage to representing the community at the consultative group meeting in Calcutta in November 2024.

With the GI label now achieved, Ghimiray said the next crucial step is to register all growers in Darjeeling and Kalimpong as Authorised Users (AU) so they can legally use the GI tag and receive the rightful value for their produce.

It is estimated that around 4,000 farmers grow the fruit in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Experts added that the role of the inspection body will be equally critical. “It must ensure the authenticity of Darjeeling Mandarin by preventing the entry of oranges from outside the designated geographical area into the supply chain,” said an expert.

The recognition comes at a time when orange production in the hills has been on a decline over the past decade. It is estimated that the annual production of oranges, which are grown over an estimated area of 4,150 hectares in the hills, has come down to 29 metric tonnes from its peak of 52 metric tonnes over the years.