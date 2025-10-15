Centre doing politics over deluge: CM says state handling entire relief effort alone

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the Centre for allegedly doing politics over natural disasters and stated it was the state government that ultimately had to do everything.

Mamata on Tuesday reached Mirik where 11 persons had died — the highest in the district — during the October 5 downpour-induced landslides and floods.

“We have to stand by the people.... The BJP gives big speeches. After a photoshoot they have left,” said Mamata.

“We are the ones who build houses, construct bridges, clear landslides, run kitchens. The Centre has no role. Nothing is there, only politics,” Mamata said.

On October 7, when Mamata visited Dudhia on the foothills of Mirik, Union minister of parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju visited Mirik to take stock of the situation “as a representative of the Prime Minister and home minister".

"I will submit a report to the Prime Minister and home minister on my return,” the Union minister, who also visited the Bijanbari area of Darjeeling, had said.

The minister was accompanied by Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, who criticised Mamata for failing to climb up the hills on that date.

On the same day, Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla also visited Mirik.

“The Prime Minister has announced a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured in this disaster,” said Shringla.

The state government is providing a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

“We are also providing ₹1.2 lakh for construction of the house. A job of a home guard is also being provided to the family members of those killed in the disaster,” said Mamata.

On Tuesday, the chief minister visited the home of a deceased family in Mirik town and also interacted with other victims at a relief camp. She praised the administration of both the Dooars and Darjeeling for their role in relief and rehabilitation.

“Credit goes to the civil administration, police and other officials for their quick reaction. The PWD managed to clear all roads,” said Mamata, who added that a temporary bridge at Dudhia to connect Siliguri with Mirik will be completed within seven or eight days.

The chief minister has stated that she would hold a review meeting in Darjeeling on Wednesday.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has stated that the hills have incurred a loss of ₹950 crore. Of the at least 33 people who died in north Bengal in the October 5 deluge, 21 were from Darjeeling hills.

Administrative records suggest that more than 493 landslides had hit the region damaging more than 542 houses and more than 67 roads in the hills.

The GTA wants the state or central government to officially declare the recent calamity as a “disaster”.